What is the market cap of WEMIX? The current market cap of WEMIX is $ 110.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WEMIX? Currently 4.36M of WEMIX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.04M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.12%.

What is the current price of WEMIX? The price of 1 WEMIX currently costs $0.24.

How many WEMIX are there? The current circulating supply of WEMIX is 462.28M. This is the total amount of WEMIX that is available.