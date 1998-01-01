Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.2396

Stats

Market Cap
$110.69M
FDV
$132.35M
Circulating Supply
462.278M
Total Supply
552.473M
24h Volume
$1.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.2396

WEMIX FAQs

What is the market cap of WEMIX?

The current market cap of WEMIX is $110.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of WEMIX?

Currently 4.36M of WEMIX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.04M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.12%.

What is the current price of WEMIX?

The price of 1 WEMIX currently costs $0.24.

How many WEMIX are there?

The current circulating supply of WEMIX is 462.28M. This is the total amount of WEMIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of WEMIX?

WEMIX currently ranks 224 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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