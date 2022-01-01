Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.4137

Stats

Market Cap
$41.37M
FDV
$41.37M
Circulating Supply
100M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$5.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.4137

About

Waves is a public blockchain network that enables users to create and access decentralized applications. It features on-chain governance, Formal Verification for smart contracts, and a variation of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) called Leased PoS to ensure network consensus.

Waves FAQs

What is the market cap of Waves?

The current market cap of Waves is $41.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Waves?

Currently 13.98M of Waves were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.78M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.58%.

What is the current price of Waves?

The price of 1 Waves currently costs $0.41.

How many Waves are there?

The current circulating supply of Waves is 100M. This is the total amount of Waves that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Waves?

Waves currently ranks 423 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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