What is the market cap of Waves? The current market cap of Waves is $ 41.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Waves? Currently 13.98M of Waves were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.78M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.58%.

What is the current price of Waves? The price of 1 Waves currently costs $0.41.

How many Waves are there? The current circulating supply of Waves is 100M. This is the total amount of Waves that is available.