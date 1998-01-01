Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01516

Stats

Market Cap
$15.12M
FDV
$15.16M
Circulating Supply
999.97M
Total Supply
999.97M
24h Volume
$5.9M
Open Interest
$922.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01516

Vine FAQs

What is the market cap of Vine?

The current market cap of Vine is $15.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vine?

Currently 389.75M of Vine were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.63%.

What is the current price of Vine?

The price of 1 Vine currently costs $0.02.

How many Vine are there?

The current circulating supply of Vine is 999.97M. This is the total amount of Vine that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vine?

Vine currently ranks 755 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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