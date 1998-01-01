What is the market cap of Vine? The current market cap of Vine is $ 15.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vine? Currently 389.75M of Vine were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.91M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.63%.

What is the current price of Vine? The price of 1 Vine currently costs $0.02.

How many Vine are there? The current circulating supply of Vine is 999.97M. This is the total amount of Vine that is available.