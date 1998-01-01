$0.0193
Total Score
Unrated
$0.0193
What is the market cap of Venom?
The current market cap of Venom is $41.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Venom?
Currently 5.95M of Venom were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $114.77K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.41%.
What is the current price of Venom?
The price of 1 Venom currently costs $0.02.
How many Venom are there?
The current circulating supply of Venom is 2.15B. This is the total amount of Venom that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Venom?
Venom currently ranks 422 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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