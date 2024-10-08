Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.003147

Stats

Market Cap
$55.29M
FDV
$75.52M
Circulating Supply
17.564B
Total Supply
24B
24h Volume
$2.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.003147

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Velo FAQs

What is the market cap of Velo?

The current market cap of Velo is $55.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Velo?

Currently 716.34M of Velo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.25M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.81%.

What is the current price of Velo?

The price of 1 Velo currently costs $0.00.

How many Velo are there?

The current circulating supply of Velo is 17.56B. This is the total amount of Velo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Velo?

Velo currently ranks 354 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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