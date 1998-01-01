What is the market cap of USDtb? The current market cap of USDtb is $ 588.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDtb? Currently 1.89M of USDtb were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.89M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.00%.

What is the current price of USDtb? The price of 1 USDtb currently costs $1.00.

How many USDtb are there? The current circulating supply of USDtb is 589.02M. This is the total amount of USDtb that is available.