$0.9997
Total Score
Unrated
$0.9997
What is the market cap of USDD?
The current market cap of USDD is $1.44B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of USDD?
Currently 2.2M of USDD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.2M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.02%.
What is the current price of USDD?
The price of 1 USDD currently costs $1.00.
How many USDD are there?
The current circulating supply of USDD is 1.44B. This is the total amount of USDD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of USDD?
USDD currently ranks 53 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network