What is the market cap of USDD? The current market cap of USDD is $ 1.44B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDD? Currently 2.2M of USDD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.2M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of USDD? The price of 1 USDD currently costs $1.00.

How many USDD are there? The current circulating supply of USDD is 1.44B. This is the total amount of USDD that is available.