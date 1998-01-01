$0.9998
Total Score
Unrated
$0.9998
What is the market cap of USDC?
The current market cap of USDC is $77.76B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of USDC?
Currently 9.78B of USDC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.78B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.00%.
What is the current price of USDC?
The price of 1 USDC currently costs $1.00.
How many USDC are there?
The current circulating supply of USDC is 77.79B. This is the total amount of USDC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of USDC?
USDC currently ranks 6 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network