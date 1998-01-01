Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9998

Stats

Market Cap
$77.76B
FDV
$77.78B
Circulating Supply
77.789B
Total Supply
77.79B
24h Volume
$9.8B

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9998

About

USD Coin (USDC) is fiat-collateralized stablecoin that offers the advantages of transacting with blockchain-based assets while mitigating price risk. Each USDC is issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is 100% collateralized by a corresponding USD held in accounts subject to regular public reporting of reserves.

USDC FAQs

What is the market cap of USDC?

The current market cap of USDC is $77.76B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDC?

Currently 9.78B of USDC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.78B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.00%.

What is the current price of USDC?

The price of 1 USDC currently costs $1.00.

How many USDC are there?

The current circulating supply of USDC is 77.79B. This is the total amount of USDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDC?

USDC currently ranks 6 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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