What is the market cap of USDC? The current market cap of USDC is $ 77.76B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDC? Currently 9.78B of USDC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 9.78B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.00%.

What is the current price of USDC? The price of 1 USDC currently costs $1.00.

How many USDC are there? The current circulating supply of USDC is 77.79B. This is the total amount of USDC that is available.