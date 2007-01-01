What is the market cap of USDB? The current market cap of USDB is $ 13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDB? Currently 121.57K of USDB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 121.22K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.59%.

What is the current price of USDB? The price of 1 USDB currently costs $1.00.

How many USDB are there? The current circulating supply of USDB is 13.05M. This is the total amount of USDB that is available.