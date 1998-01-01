Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9996

Stats

Market Cap
$283.43M
FDV
$283.41M
Circulating Supply
283.523M
Total Supply
283.523M
24h Volume
$229.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9996

USDai FAQs

What is the market cap of USDai?

The current market cap of USDai is $283.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDai?

Currently 229.89K of USDai were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $229.79K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.04%.

What is the current price of USDai?

The price of 1 USDai currently costs $1.00.

How many USDai are there?

The current circulating supply of USDai is 283.52M. This is the total amount of USDai that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDai?

USDai currently ranks 135 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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