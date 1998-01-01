What is the market cap of USDai? The current market cap of USDai is $ 283.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDai? Currently 229.89K of USDai were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 229.79K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.04%.

What is the current price of USDai? The price of 1 USDai currently costs $1.00.

How many USDai are there? The current circulating supply of USDai is 283.52M. This is the total amount of USDai that is available.