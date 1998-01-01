$0.9988
Total Score
Unrated
$0.9988
What is the market cap of USDA?
The current market cap of USDA is $86.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of USDA?
Currently 1.16M of USDA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.16M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.42%.
What is the current price of USDA?
The price of 1 USDA currently costs $1.00.
How many USDA are there?
The current circulating supply of USDA is 87.17M. This is the total amount of USDA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of USDA?
USDA currently ranks 260 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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