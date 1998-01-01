What is the market cap of UMA? The current market cap of UMA is $ 41.9M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UMA? Currently 19.81M of UMA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 9.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.57%.

What is the current price of UMA? The price of 1 UMA currently costs $0.46.

How many UMA are there? The current circulating supply of UMA is 90.94M. This is the total amount of UMA that is available.