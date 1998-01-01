What is the market cap of Turbo? The current market cap of Turbo is $ 79.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Turbo? Currently 9.82B of Turbo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 11.27M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.42%.

What is the current price of Turbo? The price of 1 Turbo currently costs $0.00.

How many Turbo are there? The current circulating supply of Turbo is 69B. This is the total amount of Turbo that is available.