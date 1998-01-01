What is the market cap of Toshi? The current market cap of Toshi is $ 77.2M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Toshi? Currently 45.77B of Toshi were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.45%.

What is the current price of Toshi? The price of 1 Toshi currently costs $0.00.

How many Toshi are there? The current circulating supply of Toshi is 420.69B. This is the total amount of Toshi that is available.