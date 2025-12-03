What is the market cap of TIA? The current market cap of TIA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TIA? Currently N/A of TIA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.72K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of TIA? The price of 1 TIA currently costs N/A.

How many TIA are there? The current circulating supply of TIA is 208.06M. This is the total amount of TIA that is available.