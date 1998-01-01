What is the market cap of TDCCP? The current market cap of TDCCP is $ 45.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TDCCP? Currently 2.91M of TDCCP were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 208.16K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -11.45%.

What is the current price of TDCCP? The price of 1 TDCCP currently costs $0.07.

How many TDCCP are there? The current circulating supply of TDCCP is 640M. This is the total amount of TDCCP that is available.