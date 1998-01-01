Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0991

Stats

Market Cap
$14.26M
FDV
$42.12M
Circulating Supply
143.787M
Total Supply
425M
24h Volume
$3.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0991

About

Storj uses blockchain technology and peer-to-peer protocols to provide decentralized, secure, private, and encrypted cloud storage.

Storj FAQs

What is the market cap of Storj?

The current market cap of Storj is $14.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Storj?

Currently 34.05M of Storj were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.37M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.60%.

What is the current price of Storj?

The price of 1 Storj currently costs $0.10.

How many Storj are there?

The current circulating supply of Storj is 143.79M. This is the total amount of Storj that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Storj?

Storj currently ranks 775 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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