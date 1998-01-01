What is the market cap of Storj? The current market cap of Storj is $ 14.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Storj? Currently 34.05M of Storj were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.37M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.60%.

What is the current price of Storj? The price of 1 Storj currently costs $0.10.

How many Storj are there? The current circulating supply of Storj is 143.79M. This is the total amount of Storj that is available.