Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.05727

Stats

Market Cap
$31.27M
FDV
$31.27M
Circulating Supply
545.865M
Total Supply
545.978M
24h Volume
$4.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.05727

About

Steem is a blockchain database that supports community building and social interaction with a built-in reward system to incentivize individuals making subjective contributions.

Steem FAQs

What is the market cap of Steem?

The current market cap of Steem is $31.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Steem?

Currently 70.55M of Steem were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.04M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.95%.

What is the current price of Steem?

The price of 1 Steem currently costs $0.06.

How many Steem are there?

The current circulating supply of Steem is 545.86M. This is the total amount of Steem that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Steem?

Steem currently ranks 518 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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