What is the market cap of Steem? The current market cap of Steem is $ 31.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Steem? Currently 70.55M of Steem were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.04M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.95%.

What is the current price of Steem? The price of 1 Steem currently costs $0.06.

How many Steem are there? The current circulating supply of Steem is 545.86M. This is the total amount of Steem that is available.