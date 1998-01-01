What is the market cap of STAU? The current market cap of STAU is $ 75.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STAU? Currently 46.61M of STAU were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 349.32K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.84%.

What is the current price of STAU? The price of 1 STAU currently costs $0.01.

How many STAU are there? The current circulating supply of STAU is 0. This is the total amount of STAU that is available.