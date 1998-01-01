Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.007494

Stats

Market Cap
$75.02M
FDV
$74.94M
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$349.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.007494

STAU FAQs

What is the market cap of STAU?

The current market cap of STAU is $75.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STAU?

Currently 46.61M of STAU were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $349.32K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.84%.

What is the current price of STAU?

The price of 1 STAU currently costs $0.01.

How many STAU are there?

The current circulating supply of STAU is 0. This is the total amount of STAU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STAU?

STAU currently ranks 283 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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