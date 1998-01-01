What is the market cap of SQD? The current market cap of SQD is $ 33.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SQD? Currently 65.68M of SQD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.05M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.95%.

What is the current price of SQD? The price of 1 SQD currently costs $0.03.

How many SQD are there? The current circulating supply of SQD is 1.07B. This is the total amount of SQD that is available.