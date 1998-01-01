Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0001856

Stats

Market Cap
$33.82M
FDV
$36.37M
Circulating Supply
171.511B
Total Supply
196.009B
24h Volume
$18.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0001856

About

Abracadabra is a cross-chain stablecoin lending protocol that allows users to make use of capital that they own, but unable to put into use. With Abracadabra, the interest-bearing tokens that you get from staking in vaults can now be used as collateral to mint Magic Internet Money (MIM), Abracadabra's USD pegged stablecoin and utilized for other purposes.

Spell FAQs

What is the market cap of Spell?

The current market cap of Spell is $33.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Spell?

Currently 98.87B of Spell were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $18.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 17.12%.

What is the current price of Spell?

The price of 1 Spell currently costs $0.00.

How many Spell are there?

The current circulating supply of Spell is 171.51B. This is the total amount of Spell that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Spell?

Spell currently ranks 492 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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