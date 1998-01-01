$0.0001856
Total Score
Unrated
$0.0001856
What is the market cap of Spell?
The current market cap of Spell is $33.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Spell?
Currently 98.87B of Spell were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $18.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 17.12%.
What is the current price of Spell?
The price of 1 Spell currently costs $0.00.
How many Spell are there?
The current circulating supply of Spell is 171.51B. This is the total amount of Spell that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Spell?
Spell currently ranks 492 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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