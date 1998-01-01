What is the market cap of SOON? The current market cap of SOON is $ 60.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SOON? Currently 84.12M of SOON were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 15.08M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.51%.

What is the current price of SOON? The price of 1 SOON currently costs $0.18.

How many SOON are there? The current circulating supply of SOON is 339.79M. This is the total amount of SOON that is available.