What is the market cap of Sonic? The current market cap of Sonic is $ 171.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sonic? Currently 288.83M of Sonic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 13.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.95%.

What is the current price of Sonic? The price of 1 Sonic currently costs $0.05.

How many Sonic are there? The current circulating supply of Sonic is 3.78B. This is the total amount of Sonic that is available.