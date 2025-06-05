Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.04537

Stats

Market Cap
$171.63M
FDV
$176.28M
Circulating Supply
3.785B
Total Supply
3.885B
24h Volume
$13.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.04537

Blockworks Research

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Sonic Ecosystem Apps: How Incentives Propel DeFi Leaders

Sonic Ecosystem Apps: How Incentives Propel DeFi Leaders

Daniel Shapiro

Sonic FAQs

What is the market cap of Sonic?

The current market cap of Sonic is $171.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sonic?

Currently 288.83M of Sonic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $13.1M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.95%.

What is the current price of Sonic?

The price of 1 Sonic currently costs $0.05.

How many Sonic are there?

The current circulating supply of Sonic is 3.78B. This is the total amount of Sonic that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sonic?

Sonic currently ranks 176 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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