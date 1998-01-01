What is the market cap of Snek? The current market cap of Snek is $ 35.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Snek? Currently 20.89B of Snek were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 10.02M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.43%.

What is the current price of Snek? The price of 1 Snek currently costs $0.00.

How many Snek are there? The current circulating supply of Snek is 74.72B. This is the total amount of Snek that is available.