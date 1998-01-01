What is the market cap of Siren? The current market cap of Siren is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Siren? Currently N/A of Siren were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 751.66 have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Siren? The price of 1 Siren currently costs N/A.

How many Siren are there? The current circulating supply of Siren is 22.45M. This is the total amount of Siren that is available.