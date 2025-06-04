Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06056

Stats

Market Cap
$407.79M
FDV
$605.56M
Circulating Supply
6.733B
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$44.7M
Open Interest
$6.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06056

Blockworks Research

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Inside Sei Giga: Autobahn Architecture and Ecosystem Outlook

Inside Sei Giga: Autobahn Architecture and Ecosystem Outlook

Loso

Sei FAQs

What is the market cap of Sei?

The current market cap of Sei is $407.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sei?

Currently 737.62M of Sei were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $44.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.43%.

What is the current price of Sei?

The price of 1 Sei currently costs $0.06.

How many Sei are there?

The current circulating supply of Sei is 6.73B. This is the total amount of Sei that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sei?

Sei currently ranks 107 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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