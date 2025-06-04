$0.06056
Total Score
Unrated
$0.06056
What is the market cap of Sei?
The current market cap of Sei is $407.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sei?
Currently 737.62M of Sei were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $44.67M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.43%.
What is the current price of Sei?
The price of 1 Sei currently costs $0.06.
How many Sei are there?
The current circulating supply of Sei is 6.73B. This is the total amount of Sei that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sei?
Sei currently ranks 107 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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