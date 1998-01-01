Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.03344

Stats

Market Cap
$22.13M
FDV
$34.12M
Circulating Supply
661.769M
Total Supply
1.02B
24h Volume
$587.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.03344

SEDA FAQs

What is the market cap of SEDA?

The current market cap of SEDA is $22.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SEDA?

Currently 17.58M of SEDA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $587.77K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.10%.

What is the current price of SEDA?

The price of 1 SEDA currently costs $0.03.

How many SEDA are there?

The current circulating supply of SEDA is 661.77M. This is the total amount of SEDA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SEDA?

SEDA currently ranks 649 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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