What is the market cap of sBTC? The current market cap of sBTC is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sBTC? Currently N/A of sBTC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 24.4K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of sBTC? The price of 1 sBTC currently costs N/A.

How many sBTC are there? The current circulating supply of sBTC is 200.37. This is the total amount of sBTC that is available.