Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.143

Stats

Market Cap
$104.39M
FDV
$142.96M
Circulating Supply
727.408M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$5.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.143

Blockworks Research

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Towards Fiat Stablecoin Transparency and Safety

Towards Fiat Stablecoin Transparency and Safety

Rasheed Saleuddin

Safe FAQs

What is the market cap of Safe?

The current market cap of Safe is $104.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Safe?

Currently 36.19M of Safe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.26%.

What is the current price of Safe?

The price of 1 Safe currently costs $0.14.

How many Safe are there?

The current circulating supply of Safe is 727.41M. This is the total amount of Safe that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Safe?

Safe currently ranks 233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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