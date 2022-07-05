What is the market cap of Safe? The current market cap of Safe is $ 104.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Safe? Currently 36.19M of Safe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.26%.

What is the current price of Safe? The price of 1 Safe currently costs $0.14.

How many Safe are there? The current circulating supply of Safe is 727.41M. This is the total amount of Safe that is available.