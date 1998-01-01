Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$1.80

Stats

Market Cap
$934.57M
FDV
$960.31M
Circulating Supply
518.743M
Total Supply
533.503M
24h Volume
$48.6M
Open Interest
$1.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.80

About

RNDR is an ERC-20 compatible utility token used to pay for animation, motion graphics and VFX rendering on the distributed RNDR Network, which is a peer-to-peer GPU compute network that connects creators in need of additional computation power for rendering their scenes, to providers that receive RNDR tokens for their GPU power. It allows complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a P2P network, making the transactional process of rendering and streaming 3D environments, models, and objects simpler for end users.

Render FAQs

What is the market cap of Render?

The current market cap of Render is $934.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Render?

Currently 26.99M of Render were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $48.58M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.67%.

What is the current price of Render?

The price of 1 Render currently costs $1.80.

How many Render are there?

The current circulating supply of Render is 518.74M. This is the total amount of Render that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Render?

Render currently ranks 70 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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