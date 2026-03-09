Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.02429

Stats

Market Cap
$24.28M
FDV
$24.29M
Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$483.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.02429

Blockworks Research

View All
Onchain Reinsurance: DeFi's Uncorrelated Yield Frontier

Onchain Reinsurance: DeFi's Uncorrelated Yield Frontier

Sam Schubert

Zeta X: Reimagining Perps Trading

Zeta X: Reimagining Perps Trading

Carlos Gonzalez Campo

Skip Protocol: Sovereign MEV

Skip Protocol: Sovereign MEV

EffortCapital

Rei FAQs

What is the market cap of Rei?

The current market cap of Rei is $24.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rei?

Currently 19.9M of Rei were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $483.35K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.10%.

What is the current price of Rei?

The price of 1 Rei currently costs $0.02.

How many Rei are there?

The current circulating supply of Rei is 1B. This is the total amount of Rei that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rei?

Rei currently ranks 613 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact