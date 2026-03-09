What is the market cap of Rei? The current market cap of Rei is $ 24.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rei? Currently 19.9M of Rei were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 483.35K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.10%.

What is the current price of Rei? The price of 1 Rei currently costs $0.02.

How many Rei are there? The current circulating supply of Rei is 1B. This is the total amount of Rei that is available.