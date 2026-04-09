Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Total Supply
100B
24h Volume
$17.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

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Red FAQs

What is the market cap of Red?

The current market cap of Red is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Red?

Currently N/A of Red were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $17.84K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Red?

The price of 1 Red currently costs N/A.

How many Red are there?

The current circulating supply of Red is 0. This is the total amount of Red that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Red?

Red currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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