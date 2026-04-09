What is the market cap of Red? The current market cap of Red is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Red? Currently N/A of Red were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 17.84K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Red? The price of 1 Red currently costs N/A.

How many Red are there? The current circulating supply of Red is 0. This is the total amount of Red that is available.