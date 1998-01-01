What is the market cap of Qubic? The current market cap of Qubic is $ 98.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qubic? Currently 2.55T of Qubic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.82M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.90%.

What is the current price of Qubic? The price of 1 Qubic currently costs $0.00.

How many Qubic are there? The current circulating supply of Qubic is 137.24T. This is the total amount of Qubic that is available.