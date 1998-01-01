Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06715472

Stats

Market Cap
$98.19M
FDV
$120.94M
Circulating Supply
137.238T
Total Supply
169.037T
24h Volume
$1.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06715472

Qubic FAQs

What is the market cap of Qubic?

The current market cap of Qubic is $98.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qubic?

Currently 2.55T of Qubic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.82M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.90%.

What is the current price of Qubic?

The price of 1 Qubic currently costs $0.00.

How many Qubic are there?

The current circulating supply of Qubic is 137.24T. This is the total amount of Qubic that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Qubic?

Qubic currently ranks 244 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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