What is the market cap of Purr? The current market cap of Purr is $ 45.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Purr? Currently 7.1M of Purr were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 539.37K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 7.00%.

What is the current price of Purr? The price of 1 Purr currently costs $0.08.

How many Purr are there? The current circulating supply of Purr is 595.54M. This is the total amount of Purr that is available.