Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.07597

Stats

Market Cap
$45.11M
FDV
$45.24M
Circulating Supply
595.539M
Total Supply
595.539M
24h Volume
$539.4K
Open Interest
$4.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.07597

Purr FAQs

What is the market cap of Purr?

The current market cap of Purr is $45.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Purr?

Currently 7.1M of Purr were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $539.37K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 7.00%.

What is the current price of Purr?

The price of 1 Purr currently costs $0.08.

How many Purr are there?

The current circulating supply of Purr is 595.54M. This is the total amount of Purr that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Purr?

Purr currently ranks 398 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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