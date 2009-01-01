Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$2.26

Stats

Market Cap
$41.2M
FDV
$43.5M
Circulating Supply
18.25M
Total Supply
19.25M
24h Volume
$11.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$2.26

Prom FAQs

What is the market cap of Prom?

The current market cap of Prom is $41.2M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Prom?

Currently 5.02M of Prom were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $11.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 12.12%.

What is the current price of Prom?

The price of 1 Prom currently costs $2.26.

How many Prom are there?

The current circulating supply of Prom is 18.25M. This is the total amount of Prom that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Prom?

Prom currently ranks 425 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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