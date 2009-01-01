What is the market cap of Prom? The current market cap of Prom is $ 41.2M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Prom? Currently 5.02M of Prom were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 11.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 12.12%.

What is the current price of Prom? The price of 1 Prom currently costs $2.26.

How many Prom are there? The current circulating supply of Prom is 18.25M. This is the total amount of Prom that is available.