Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01142

Stats

Market Cap
$9.1M
FDV
$11.42M
Circulating Supply
797.081M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$5.7M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01142

Portal FAQs

What is the market cap of Portal?

The current market cap of Portal is $9.1M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Portal?

Currently 502.06M of Portal were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.73M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -7.70%.

What is the current price of Portal?

The price of 1 Portal currently costs $0.01.

How many Portal are there?

The current circulating supply of Portal is 797.08M. This is the total amount of Portal that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Portal?

Portal currently ranks 941 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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