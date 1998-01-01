What is the market cap of Portal? The current market cap of Portal is $ 9.1M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Portal? Currently 502.06M of Portal were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.73M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -7.70%.

What is the current price of Portal? The price of 1 Portal currently costs $0.01.

How many Portal are there? The current circulating supply of Portal is 797.08M. This is the total amount of Portal that is available.