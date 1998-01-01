What is the market cap of Popcat? The current market cap of Popcat is $ 58.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Popcat? Currently 253.46M of Popcat were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 15.23M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.59%.

What is the current price of Popcat? The price of 1 Popcat currently costs $0.06.

How many Popcat are there? The current circulating supply of Popcat is 979.98M. This is the total amount of Popcat that is available.