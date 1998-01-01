Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.06011

Stats

Market Cap
$58.87M
FDV
$58.9M
Circulating Supply
979.979M
Total Supply
979.979M
24h Volume
$15.2M
Open Interest
$2.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.06011

Popcat FAQs

What is the market cap of Popcat?

The current market cap of Popcat is $58.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Popcat?

Currently 253.46M of Popcat were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $15.23M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.59%.

What is the current price of Popcat?

The price of 1 Popcat currently costs $0.06.

How many Popcat are there?

The current circulating supply of Popcat is 979.98M. This is the total amount of Popcat that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Popcat?

Popcat currently ranks 339 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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