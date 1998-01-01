What is the market cap of Plume? The current market cap of Plume is $ 71.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Plume? Currently 2.34B of Plume were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 30.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.05%.

What is the current price of Plume? The price of 1 Plume currently costs $0.01.

How many Plume are there? The current circulating supply of Plume is 5.55B. This is the total amount of Plume that is available.