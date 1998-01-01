Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01286

Stats

Market Cap
$71.34M
FDV
$128.61M
Circulating Supply
5.546B
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$30.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01286

Plume FAQs

What is the market cap of Plume?

The current market cap of Plume is $71.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Plume?

Currently 2.34B of Plume were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $30.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.05%.

What is the current price of Plume?

The price of 1 Plume currently costs $0.01.

How many Plume are there?

The current circulating supply of Plume is 5.55B. This is the total amount of Plume that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Plume?

Plume currently ranks 303 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact