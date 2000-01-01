What is the market cap of Pepe? The current market cap of Pepe is $ 1.61B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pepe? Currently 84.55T of Pepe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 323.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.52%.

What is the current price of Pepe? The price of 1 Pepe currently costs $0.00.

How many Pepe are there? The current circulating supply of Pepe is 420.69T. This is the total amount of Pepe that is available.