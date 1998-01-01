What is the market cap of Orbs? The current market cap of Orbs is $ 42.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Orbs? Currently 367.28M of Orbs were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.19M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.70%.

What is the current price of Orbs? The price of 1 Orbs currently costs $0.01.

How many Orbs are there? The current circulating supply of Orbs is 4.93B. This is the total amount of Orbs that is available.