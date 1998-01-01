What is the market cap of OORT? The current market cap of OORT is $ 7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OORT? Currently 20.08M of OORT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 217.94K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -17.05%.

What is the current price of OORT? The price of 1 OORT currently costs $0.01.

How many OORT are there? The current circulating supply of OORT is 748.88M. This is the total amount of OORT that is available.