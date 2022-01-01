$0.02915
Total Score
Unrated
$0.02915
What is the market cap of Nym?
The current market cap of Nym is $24.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nym?
Currently 49.57M of Nym were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.45M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.28%.
What is the current price of Nym?
The price of 1 Nym currently costs $0.03.
How many Nym are there?
The current circulating supply of Nym is 831.42M. This is the total amount of Nym that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nym?
Nym currently ranks 615 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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