What is the market cap of not? The current market cap of not is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of not? Currently N/A of not were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 504.58K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of not? The price of 1 not currently costs N/A.

How many not are there? The current circulating supply of not is 100B. This is the total amount of not that is available.