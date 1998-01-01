What is the market cap of NEXO? The current market cap of NEXO is $ 901.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NEXO? Currently 5.12M of NEXO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.61M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.50%.

What is the current price of NEXO? The price of 1 NEXO currently costs $0.90.

How many NEXO are there? The current circulating supply of NEXO is 1B. This is the total amount of NEXO that is available.