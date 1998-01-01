Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9008

Stats

Market Cap
$901.26M
FDV
$900.82M
Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$4.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9008

About

Nexo offers crypto backed lines of credit and interest-bearing crypto accounts.

NEXO FAQs

What is the market cap of NEXO?

The current market cap of NEXO is $901.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NEXO?

Currently 5.12M of NEXO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.61M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.50%.

What is the current price of NEXO?

The price of 1 NEXO currently costs $0.90.

How many NEXO are there?

The current circulating supply of NEXO is 1B. This is the total amount of NEXO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NEXO?

NEXO currently ranks 73 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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