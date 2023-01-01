What is the market cap of Nexa? The current market cap of Nexa is $ 11.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nexa? Currently 188.18B of Nexa were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 205.12K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 30.37%.

What is the current price of Nexa? The price of 1 Nexa currently costs $0.00.

How many Nexa are there? The current circulating supply of Nexa is 10.93T. This is the total amount of Nexa that is available.