What is the market cap of MVL? The current market cap of MVL is $ 36.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MVL? Currently 183.35M of MVL were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 241.35K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.85%.

What is the current price of MVL? The price of 1 MVL currently costs $0.00.

How many MVL are there? The current circulating supply of MVL is 27.8B. This is the total amount of MVL that is available.