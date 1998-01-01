What is the market cap of Mubarak? The current market cap of Mubarak is $ 13.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mubarak? Currently 324.71M of Mubarak were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.31M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.19%.

What is the current price of Mubarak? The price of 1 Mubarak currently costs $0.01.

How many Mubarak are there? The current circulating supply of Mubarak is 1B. This is the total amount of Mubarak that is available.