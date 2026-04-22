What is the market cap of MON? The current market cap of MON is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MON? Currently N/A of MON were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of MON? The price of 1 MON currently costs N/A.

How many MON are there? The current circulating supply of MON is 641.34M. This is the total amount of MON that is available.