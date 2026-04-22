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Total Score
Unrated
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What is the market cap of MON?
The current market cap of MON is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MON?
Currently N/A of MON were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of MON?
The price of 1 MON currently costs N/A.
How many MON are there?
The current circulating supply of MON is 641.34M. This is the total amount of MON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MON?
MON currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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