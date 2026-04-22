Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
641.344M
Total Supply
942.303M
24h Volume
$2.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

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Blockworks Research

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MON FAQs

What is the market cap of MON?

The current market cap of MON is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MON?

Currently N/A of MON were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of MON?

The price of 1 MON currently costs N/A.

How many MON are there?

The current circulating supply of MON is 641.34M. This is the total amount of MON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MON?

MON currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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