$3.48
Total Score
Unrated
$3.48
What is the market cap of Metis?
The current market cap of Metis is $25.5M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Metis?
Currently 1.19M of Metis were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.19%.
What is the current price of Metis?
The price of 1 Metis currently costs $3.48.
How many Metis are there?
The current circulating supply of Metis is 7.33M. This is the total amount of Metis that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Metis?
Metis currently ranks 589 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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