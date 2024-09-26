Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$3.48

Stats

Market Cap
$25.5M
FDV
$34.8M
Circulating Supply
7.332M
Total Supply
10M
24h Volume
$4.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$3.48

Blockworks Research

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Metis: A Small Cap ETH Beta Trade

Metis: A Small Cap ETH Beta Trade

Daniel Shapiro

About

Metis will be a Layer-2 scaling protocol that uses optimistic rollup technology. Its rollup solution (in development) allows developers to run applications, process transactions, and store data on a layer above Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum, but it derives its security and settlement properties from its underlying layers. Offloading data and execution to a second layer allows Metis to provide a more scalable and cost-efficient environment for building and interacting with Web3 applications. Metis' architecture features an EVM-compatible virtual machine called the Metis Virtual Machine (MVM) that allows developers to construct contracts in a similar environment to Ethereum.

Metis FAQs

What is the market cap of Metis?

The current market cap of Metis is $25.5M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metis?

Currently 1.19M of Metis were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.13M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.19%.

What is the current price of Metis?

The price of 1 Metis currently costs $3.48.

How many Metis are there?

The current circulating supply of Metis is 7.33M. This is the total amount of Metis that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metis?

Metis currently ranks 589 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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