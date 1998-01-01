What is the market cap of Lumia? The current market cap of Lumia is $ 21.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lumia? Currently 42.13M of Lumia were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 6.57M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.31%.

What is the current price of Lumia? The price of 1 Lumia currently costs $0.16.

How many Lumia are there? The current circulating supply of Lumia is 138.5M. This is the total amount of Lumia that is available.