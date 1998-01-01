$0.156
Total Score
Unrated
$0.156
What is the market cap of Lumia?
The current market cap of Lumia is $21.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Lumia?
Currently 42.13M of Lumia were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.57M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.31%.
What is the current price of Lumia?
The price of 1 Lumia currently costs $0.16.
How many Lumia are there?
The current circulating supply of Lumia is 138.5M. This is the total amount of Lumia that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Lumia?
Lumia currently ranks 655 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network